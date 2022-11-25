Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Glass Onion: Daniel Craig says he doesn’t want fans ‘to get politically hung up’ on Benoit Blanc’s sexuality

Actor doesn’t want to ‘make a song and dance’ about his character’s queerness

Annabel Nugent
Friday 25 November 2022 10:31
Comments
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer

Daniel Craig has said he doesn’t want to make “a song and dance” about his character’s queerness in Glass Onion.

The Knives Out sequel – titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – was released in cinemas on 23 November for a one-week run before it arrives on Netflix on 23 November.

In it, Craig reprises his role as sleuth Benoit Blanc who director Rian Johnson has confirmed is queer.

The film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man.

In a new interview with Deadline, Craig addressed the topic of his character’s sexuality.

Recommended

“The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense,” he said.

“And also, as I said at the LFF (London Film Festival), who wouldn’t want to live with the human being that he happens to live with? It’s nice, it’s fun. And why shouldn’t it be?

The James Bond star continued: “I don’t want people to get politically hung up on anything.”

Fans have shared their delight at the news of Benoit’s sexuality on social media, with many people praising Johnson’s decision to make his queerness explicit.

Glass Onion features an ensemble cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Kate Hudson.

The film sees Blanc travel to Greece after being invited to a murder mystery party hosted by a controversial tech billionaire.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in