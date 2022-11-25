Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Craig has said he doesn’t want to make “a song and dance” about his character’s queerness in Glass Onion.

The Knives Out sequel – titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – was released in cinemas on 23 November for a one-week run before it arrives on Netflix on 23 November.

In it, Craig reprises his role as sleuth Benoit Blanc who director Rian Johnson has confirmed is queer.

The film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man.

In a new interview with Deadline, Craig addressed the topic of his character’s sexuality.

“The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense,” he said.

“And also, as I said at the LFF (London Film Festival), who wouldn’t want to live with the human being that he happens to live with? It’s nice, it’s fun. And why shouldn’t it be?

The James Bond star continued: “I don’t want people to get politically hung up on anything.”

Fans have shared their delight at the news of Benoit’s sexuality on social media, with many people praising Johnson’s decision to make his queerness explicit.

Glass Onion features an ensemble cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Kate Hudson.

The film sees Blanc travel to Greece after being invited to a murder mystery party hosted by a controversial tech billionaire.