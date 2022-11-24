Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Margot Robbie names the film that first made her realise she was a ‘good actor’

Robbie says this film gave her confidence to reach out to Quentin Tarantino

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 24 November 2022 16:40
Comments
Trailer: I, Tonya

Margot Robbie has named the film that made her realise she was a “good actor”.

The Australian actor, 32, has become a well-known name in Hollywood but she was not always confident in her acting ability.

Robbie appeared at a BAFTA event in London earlier this week, during which she reflected on her near-30 film acting credits and her work as a producer over the last decade.

The Babylon star is perhaps best recognised for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, or as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe. She also starred in the 2019 drama Bombshell.

Speaking to an audience, Robbie said that it was when she watched I, Tonya that she realised she was a “good actor”.

Recommended

Robbie said it was "the first time I watched a movie and went, ‘OK, I’m a good actor’”.

In the 2017 film, which was also Robbie’s first major producing credit, she portrayed real-life figure skater Tonya Harding. She received a Best Actress Oscar nomination and a Bafta nod for her performance.

Robbie’s co-star Allison Janey won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar and Bafta for her role as Harding’s stern mother LaVona Fay Golden.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie said that it was then that she felt she was “good enough” to “reach out to my idols”, including Quentin Tarantino.

The actor went on to explain that her reaching out to Tarantino led to her role as Sharon Tate in his 2019 film Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

She said that working with Tarantino was a “bucket list thing for me”.

Recommended

Robbie received little screen time compared to that of her co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor said, however, that the smaller role “did not bother her” and that she “thought we got across what we wanted to get across” with the film.

Elsewhere in the interview, Robbie revealed the one thing Scorsese thinks a film needs to make it “great”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in