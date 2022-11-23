Margot Robbie says her minimal screentime in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ‘didn’t bother’ her
Many fans had been upset with actor’s lack of scenes and dialogue in the Quentin Tarantino movie
Margot Robbie has defended her minimal screentime in the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The actor, 32, became the youngest-ever star to be given a special Bafta: A Life in Pictures tribute in London on Tuesday (22 November).
Speaking at the event, Robbie reflected on playing Sixties actor and model Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino movie, saying her lack of screen time and lines “did not bother” her.
Admitting that several scenes she had filmed had been cut, Robbie said she “watched it and thought we got across what we wanted to get across”.
When the film was released, many fans had complained that Robbie didn’t have enough scenes or dialogue in the film.
In a 2019 interview, Tarantino had defended himself, telling an interviewer who raised the criticisms to him: “I reject your hypothesis.”
Robbie, sitting beside him at the time, said: “I think the moments on screen show those wonderful sides of [Sharon Tate] could be adequately done without speaking.”
At the Bafta event this week, Robbie also said that she first contacted “idol” Tarantino after filming 2017’s I, Tonya, because that was when she realised she was “a good actor”.
In that film, Robbie had played digraced figure skater Tonya Harding.
At last night’s talk, Robbie also revealed the one “shot” that Martin Scorsese, who directed her in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street, told her makes a good movie “great”.
