Margot Robbie has revealed the one thing Martin Scorsese thinks a film needs to make it “great”.

The actor worked with the filmmaker on 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, playing Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort, when she was 22.

Robbie reflected on the experience during a Life in Pictures talk at Bafta on Tuesday (22 November), explaining that Scorsese “didnt actually give direction”, but would instead “tell stories about the Mafia and old film stars”.

But, Robbie, now 32, said that Scorsese did tip her off on what he feels makes a good movie great.

“We were shooting the shot where I’m running up the stairs, and he turns to me and goes, ‘Every great movie has a stair shot,’” she said.

“I’ve told so many directors since that Martin Scorsese says every great movie has a stairwell shot, so get the stairs in there.”

Robbie also said that the free-spirited “tone” of the film’s production made it “a bit of a free for all”.

“It was like the crazier you are, the more Marty will like it – and the more screen time you’re going to get,” she explained.

According to Robbie, the sex scene that ends with Naomi asking for a divoce, which leads to a drugged up Jordan crashing his car with their daughter in the back seat, was a late addition to the script.

“What happened previously in the script was that I walked into his office and said I want a divorce, and that was it,” Robbie said, revealing that she and Scorsese, alongside DiCaprio, “locked ourselves in a room until like three in the morning and came up with all of that”.

Margot Robbie attended a bafta ‘Life in Pictures’ event on Tuesday (22 November) (Getty Images)

She added: “Our brilliant 1st AD Adam Somner was probably tearing his hair out because out of nowhere we were like, so, we’re gonna need to break the garage door of someone’s house, break a car window, and destroy a coach.”

Earlier this month, Robbie opened up about the “low moment” she experienced after starring in TheWolf of Wall Street, and revealed that Disney has officially scrapped a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot she was set to star in.

The Australian actor is an Oscar frontrunner for her performance in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which is released in the US on 23 December and in the UK on 23 January.