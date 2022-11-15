Margot Robbie says fame after Wolf of Wall Street was one of her ‘lowest moments’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Margot Robbie has reflected on the early years of her career, saying she wasn’t prepared for the consequences of fame she experienced after starring in 2013’s Wolf of Wall Street.

The actor was only 23 when she landed her breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort, in Martin Scorsese’s dark comedy based on the real-life Belfort and his criminal behaviour defrauding wealthy investors out of millions.

In a new Vanity Fair interview published on Monday (14 November), Robbie recalled the loss of privacy from her intense and instantaneous success as one of her “lowest moments”.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,’” she recounted.

“And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward.”

Now that Robbie’s been in the business for well over a decade, she said she’s better adept at navigating fame.

“I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to f*** me over in what ways,” she explained.

Female-led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film starring Margot Robbie is no longer happening (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Robbie revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff film she had been attached to has been officially scrapped.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” the Suicide Squad star explained.

She also spoke about a widely publicised series of photos that supposedly showed her “crying” while leaving friend Cara Delevingne’s home, following concerns over the model’s behaviour.

At the moment, Robbie’s set to feature in the forthcoming historical drama film Babylon, alongside Brad Pitt. The movie will follow the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in 1920s Hollywood.

Babylon is scheduled to release in cinemas on 23 December.