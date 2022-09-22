‘Most humiliating moment of my life’: Margot Robbie says she was ‘mortified’ when Barbie photos leaked
‘We were dying on the inside,’ actor said
Margot Robbie has spoken about her experience filming for her forthcoming film Barbie, calling it one of the most “humiliating moments” of her life.
The 32-year-old Australian actor stars as the titular character in Greta Gerwig’s romantic comedy, based on the famous toy doll, alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend.
In late June, paparazzi photos of the co-stars were leaked after they were seen filming at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
The images showed the pair wearing neon yellow rollerblades and knee pads, with Robbie donning a multicoloured unitard and Gosling in a gilet and shorts.
During a Monday (19 September) night appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Robbie revealed the truth behind the photos.
“I can’t tell you how mortified we were,” she admitted. “We look like we’re laughing and having fun, but we were dying on the inside.”
“I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life,’” she added.
When asked if she had any idea that the photos were going to go viral, Robbie said: “No. I mean, I knew we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew ok, once you’re doing exteriors, you’re going to get papped.
“There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because we stand out a little in those outfits,” she joked.
“So I knew there was going to be a little attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad, it was like hundreds of people watching.”
A few days later, a video of Robbie speaking in her Barbie voice for the first time, was also leaked.
Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on 21 July 2023.
