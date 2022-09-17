Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer addresses rumours of tensions on set

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cinematographer who worked on Don’t Worry Darling, Matthew Libatique, has addressed the rumours about there being tensions on the set of the movie.

For weeks, there have been reports of acrimony between filmmaker Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh on the set of the psychological thriller.

In August, Wilde denied rumours that her boyfriend Harry Styles had been paid three times Pugh’s salary for his work on the film.

Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer Libatique has said the rumours are “completely untrue” based on what he witnessed.

Speaking on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast, he said: “This was probably the most harmonious set I’ve ever been on.

“Olivia built a team that believed in her and she believed in each and everybody on the set… When I hear that there are rumours of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all.”

He added: “Whatever happened, it happened way after I left and started doing something else. I was never witness to anything and I didn’t feel anything. You know, you get a feeling that there might be something going on, and I didn’t feel anything.”

The reports of a falling out between the director and actor intensified in August after Wilde claimed that she fired Shia LaBeouf from the movie in 2020 in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set for Pugh.

However, LaBeouf denied being fired and sent Variety a video he claimed he received from Wilde, which showed the director asking him not to quit the project.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in 'Don't Worry Darling' (Warner Bros)

Alluding to tension between LaBeouf and Pugh in the video, Wilde said that LaBeouf leaving “might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo”.

Wilde has since said that the feud is nothing but “invented clickbait”, while Pugh has not commented on or refuted the rumours.

You can read a full timeline of all the behind-the-scenes drama from Don’t Worry Darling here.

Don’t Worry Darling is out in UK cinemas on 23 September.