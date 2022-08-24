Don’t Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde denies rumours of Harry Styles ‘earning three times more’ than Florence Pugh
Director says there is ‘absolutely no validity’ to claims that Styles is earning triple Pugh’s pay for the film
Olivia Wilde has responded to claims that Don’t Worry Darling actor Harry Styles earned significantly more than leading star Florence Pugh.
The actor-turned-director is at the head of the forthcoming psychological thriller, which stars Pugh and Styles as a young married couple.
In recent months, there have been various rumours surrounding the making of the film, including unverified reports of a feud between Wilde and Pugh.
Although neither she nor Pugh have commented on any alleged disagreements, Wilde recently took the opportunity to deny a claim that Styles, with whom she is currently in a relationship, earned three times more than Pugh.
“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me,” Wilde wrote in an email to Variety, following a longer discussion.
“I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”
Elsewhere in Wilde’s conversation with the publication, she praised the actors’ ability to work with each other and help each other where needed.
“She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set,” she said of Pugh working with Styles. “And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”
Don’t Worry Darling is scheduled to reach UK cinemas on 23 September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies