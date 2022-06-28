Barbie: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen rollerblading at the beach in set photos

Pair were photographed filming at Venice Beach in Los Angeles

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 28 June 2022 10:55
Comments
New paparazzi photos from the set of the Barbie movie show Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading on Venise Beach in Los Angeles.

In the images, the pair are seen wearing neon yellow rollerblades and knee pads, with Robbie donning a multicoloured unitard and Gosling opting for a gilet and shorts.

The forthcoming film directed by Greta Gerwig (previously Ladybird and Little Women) will see Robbie play the iconic doll and Gosling portray her boyfriend, Ken.

The pair are joined in the movie by America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.

Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as the new Doctor Who lead, will also appear in the film.

Robbie and Gosling rollerblading on Venice Beach

(The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID)

A previous photo debuting Gosling’s new look as Ken was released by the studio earlier this month.

Fans were divided over the photo, with many arguing that the 41-year-old actor is too old to be playing the doll opposite Robbie, 31.

That photo came nearly two months after Warner Bros released the first images of Robbie in costume as Barbie, which many people praised as “perfect” casting.

This week, Russell T Davies joked that he’ll be taking Gosling to court for “illegal merch” after the actor was pictured wearing a t-shirt depicting Gatwa as the next Doctor.

Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on 21 July 2023.

