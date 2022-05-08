Doctor Who: Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is the new Doctor, BBC announces
Showrunner Russell T Davies said actor ‘dazzled’ him in his audition
Ncuti Gatwa has been announced as the new lead star of Doctor Who.
The 29-year-old, who was born in Rwanda, is best knowing for playing Eric in Netflix comedy Sex Education.
Gatwa had previously teased his casting with a series of symbols on Instagram, with showrunner Russell T Davies replying: “The future is here.” Davies shared the same set of images.
Speaking about his casting, Gatwa said he was “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared”.
He continued: “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.
“I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.”
Davies, the former showrunner of the BBC series, had rejoined the series as head writer in 2023, in time for the show’s 60th anniversary.
He started auditions for Whittaker’s replacement in December 2021, and said that Gatwa had “dazzled” him.
Davies added: “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.”
