Russell T Davies is returning to Doctor Who as showrunner

Russell T Davies is returning to Doctor Who as the series’ showrunner.

The Queer as Folk creator was responsible for bringing the sci-fi series back on screen in 2005, working as head writer until he left in 2009.

On Friday (24 September) afternoon it was announced that Davies – who recently wrote the award-winning series It’s A Sin – would be taking over the role once again from Chris Chibnall, who will be leaving after the forthcoming 13th series. It will also be Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the Doctor, having played the Time Lord for three series.

Davies’ return will coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023 and he will remain as showrunner for future series.

Discussing his return, Davies said he was “beyond excited to be back on my favourite show”.

“But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Chibnall said: “It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home. Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him – Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead.”

Whittaker’s six-episode final series as the Doctor is expected to air later this year, with the actor appearing in three additional specials in 2022 before passing on the baton.

You can see the stars rumoured to be taking on the role next here.