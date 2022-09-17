Willow Smith opens up about relationship with father Will Smith
‘My dad is the most hyper of all of us,’ singer said
Willow Smith has opened up about her relationship with her father Will Smith in a new interview.
The singer, 21, is the youngest child of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple also share a son, Jaden, who is 24.
When asked about the incident at the Oscars this year, in which Will slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada, Willow simply told The Guardian: “I love my dad.”
She added: “My parents are my best friends. They are both wonderful people. I love them not just because they are my parents but because they are Will and Jada, who have their own beautiful, complex and amazing minds and hearts.”
Willow said that, at the family dinner table, “my dad is definitely the one cracking the jokes”, adding: “The kids are a little more subdued, a little more chill. My dad is the most hyper of all of us. That’s why he’s amazing, because he has endless energy. My mom and me and my brothers are a lot more emo and thoughtful about things.”
Willow has a 29-year-old half-brother, Trey, who is Will’s son from his first marriage.
Earlier this month, Rock denounced Will’s apology for slapping him at the Oscars.
In a video shared in July, Will had said: “I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”
He also answered fan questions about the moment, and denied that Pinkett Smith had asked him to act on her behalf.
“I made a choice on my own,” Smith said.
