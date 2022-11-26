Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she was “really, really upset” when she learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September this year.

Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in Netflix’s new series Wednesday, added that she identifies as a “massive royalist” in a new interview.

Speaking toThe Telegraph, the Oscar-winning actor described the moment she found out Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died.

Zeta-Jones said she was on a plane leaving the UK when her son Dylan, 22, broke the news to her.

“‘I was really, really upset. I’m a massive royalist. In our family we’ll dress up on royal occasions. My son will wear a top hat and tails, and we’ll have scones,” the Traffic actor told the publication, adding that the Queen’s death “felt like the closing of a wonderful chapter of British history”.

She then exclaimed: “And people say, “Oh, the monarchy is so old-fashioned. Do we really need that?” Yes! We do!’”

Zeta-Jones, 52, also said she’s “convinced that the royal family will be just as strong going forward” in the wake of the Queen’s death on 9 September.

Elsewhere, she shared her impressions about the new Queen Consort.

The Welsh actor said she had a “wonderful lunch with Camilla and Lady Astor” in New York several years ago – before Camilla married King Charles III – and “loved her”.

“What you see is what you get with Camilla,” she added.