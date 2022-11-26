‘I’m a massive royalist’: Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was ‘really upset’ about Queen’s death
Zeta-Jones also recalled having lunch with the Queen Consort years before her marriage to King Charles III
Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she was “really, really upset” when she learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September this year.
Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in Netflix’s new series Wednesday, added that she identifies as a “massive royalist” in a new interview.
Speaking toThe Telegraph, the Oscar-winning actor described the moment she found out Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died.
Zeta-Jones said she was on a plane leaving the UK when her son Dylan, 22, broke the news to her.
“‘I was really, really upset. I’m a massive royalist. In our family we’ll dress up on royal occasions. My son will wear a top hat and tails, and we’ll have scones,” the Traffic actor told the publication, adding that the Queen’s death “felt like the closing of a wonderful chapter of British history”.
She then exclaimed: “And people say, “Oh, the monarchy is so old-fashioned. Do we really need that?” Yes! We do!’”
Zeta-Jones, 52, also said she’s “convinced that the royal family will be just as strong going forward” in the wake of the Queen’s death on 9 September.
Elsewhere, she shared her impressions about the new Queen Consort.
The Welsh actor said she had a “wonderful lunch with Camilla and Lady Astor” in New York several years ago – before Camilla married King Charles III – and “loved her”.
“What you see is what you get with Camilla,” she added.
