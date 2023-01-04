Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emily Ratajkowski has said that she’s done with dating men who feel “emasculated” by strong women.

Appearing on her podcast High Low with EmRata on Tuesday (3 January), the My Body author said that many men “truly think they want” a partner with independence, but then “don’t know how to handle” them.

“I have always felt like I’m a strong woman, but obviously as you get older, you really don’t need a man,” she told model Olivia Ponton. “And you’re like, OK, this is what everybody has told me. Men have said, ‘I like independent women. I want somebody who doesn’t need me.

“So I’m like, OK, I did it, wow… What I hate with dating men, in particular, is I feel like they’re like, ‘OK, yes. You’re special. You’ve done it,’”

She added: “They love it, then slowly they get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings. And then they resent you and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one.”

Ratajkowski, who was recently linked to Pete Davidson, said that the whole thing was “f***ed up and unfair”, adding: “I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it and they don’t know what it means for their own identity.

“The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once a woman has that, a man doesn’t know what else he has. But I’m like, ‘How about you just be better at expressing your emotions and being there emotionally? That would be great.’”

Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September and has since begun dating (Getty Images)

In September, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, her husband of four years. The pair share a one-year-old son.

Last month, the model said that she had joined a dating app in hope of potentially meeting her “lady crush”.