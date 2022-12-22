Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she has joined the dating app Raya.

The app is an exclusive membership-based dating network, which is popular among celebrities.

Speaking on her Sony podcast, High Low with Em Rata, the model, actress and author said that she downloaded the app so she could discuss online dating on the podcast.

The 31-year-old said she has been inundated with interest since joining Raya, receiving messages from peers she has already met, or people in New York.

The My Body author came out as bisexual in October. In the podcast, Ratajkowski said she received direct requests from women and men.

She revealed: “I have gotten a few direct requests from women which is exciting.”

In candid conversation with her high school best friend Kat for the episode, Ratajkowski revealed that she was disappointed with the selection of people using the app.

“I do feel like this app is very white, and it feels like a particular type of man and a particular type of woman, so I don’t know if I’m going to meet my lady crush on here,” she said.

Emily Ratajkowski hinted at her bisexuality in a TikTok posted in November (Getty)

“Why do so many white men have pictures of them running,” she quipped. “What do they think they’re signalling with that?”

Ratajkowski revealed that she has already made some “mistakes” during her short time using the app.

She explained: “There’s some people that I’ve matched with, and I was like, ‘Whoops!’”

Recalling the moment she downloaded the app, the model says it was after a “glass of wine”, and she decided “f*** it”.

“I was defiant because so many people told me not to get it,” she continued. “A lot of people message me like, ‘Why are you on here?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m a woman, I’m a free, independent single woman.’”

The “Blurred Lines” model also revealed that she finds first dates to be a nerve-wracking experience.

“I get super nervous,” Ratajkowski said. “Then later I regret, I’m like, ‘Why did you giggle so much?’”

She added: “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Why am I’m working so hard during the date?’” to which her friend replied: “It’s because we’re women.”

“I’m scared that I’m going to walk up to someone and instantly know that I’ve made a mistake,” Ratajkowski said of first dates.

In October, the model took to TikTok to stitch a video from a user who asked people: “If they identify as a bisexual, do they own a green velvet couch?”

Ratajkowski then showed herself sitting on a green couch, leading fans to interpret it as her labelling herself bisexual.

The actor filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September. Together, they share one-year-old, Sylvester Apollo Bear.