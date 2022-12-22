Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has been given a very unfortunate name after a Fox News graphic accidentally associated the royal with giant sea creatures.

The graphic appeared during Wednesday’s episode of America’s Newsroom, in which co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino reflected back on their predictions made at the beginning of 2022 and created new ones for the coming year.

One of these predictions for 2022 was made by Perino, who had incorrectly predicted that Kate Middleton would become pregnant. Instead, the graphic showed that Middleton was given her current title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

However, the title that appeared on the Fox News graphic was not the Princess of Wales, but rather the “Princess of Whales”.

For those who are unaware, the senior royal’s title is named after the country Wales in the United Kingdom, and not an actual whale.

Many social media users were amused by the error and corresponding graphic.

“Fox News referring to Kate Middleton as the Princess of Whales was not on my bingo card,” one person tweeted.

“Oh Fox News, you can be so entertaining sometimes,” another user said.

This is not the first time this typo has been made. In 2019, former president Donald Trump tweeted that he had met with now King Charles III during a recent trip to England. However, Trump misspelled the monarch’s former title to read, “Prince of Whales”.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (UK), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’” Trump tweeted.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, both Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, were granted new titles. King Charles passed down the title of Prince of Wales to his eldest son, making him William, Prince of Wales.

Prince William had been awarded the title of Duke of Cambridge following his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. Now, he holds both the title of Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

After her wedding to Prince William, Kate was given the title of Duchess of Cambridge. But because her husband is now heir apparent, her title also changed. Instead of being the Duchess of Cambridge, she is also known not only as the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, but also the Princess of Wales – a title previously associated with Diana, William and Harry’s late mother.

This week, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales will become Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by her husband.