Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles II and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.

The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.

They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her spouse, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

On TikTok, fan @royalsintheworld shared a video of Kate, who hosted the concert, inside the church and greeting her father-in-law and his wife.

In the clip, the Duchess of Cambridge is seen exchanging two kisses on the cheek with the King before bending down and curtsying to him.

She then welcomed Camilla in the same manner, with two kisses on the cheek and a curtsy. The King and his wife went on to share hugs with George, Charlotte, and William.

As of 16 December, the video has more than 3.1m views, with TikTok users in the comments praising Kate for her interaction with the two royals -- specifically her curtsies.

“Beautiful family!! I love how Catherine curtsies after kissing them. Family first, then protocol!!” one wrote.

“Kate does a curtsy so effortlessly, a beautiful lady,” another wrote.

A third person said: “Such class and respect I absolutely love this.”

Other people in the comments made a reference to a recent episode of Harry & Meghan, where Meghan Markle recalled and joked about having to curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II upon meeting her. The scene has divided fans, with some viewers criticising Meghan for making fun for the royal protocol.

“It’s just a curtsy, a sign of respect in their culture. Meghan made fun of it out of jealousy,” one TikTok user claimed.

The royal Christmas concert on Thursday took place only hours after Netflix launched the final episode of Harry & Meghan, with the couple giving intimate interviews about their relationship and sharing stories about the royal family.