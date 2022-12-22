Footage of Meghan Markle curtsying in Suits goes viral after docuseries claims

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A scene showing Meghan Markle curtsying in the series Suits has resurfaced following the Duke and Duchess’ Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, which features the duchess joking about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In the second episode of the royal couple’s highly-anticipated docuseries, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.

Meghan said she wasn’t prepared to be introduced to the British monarch and recalled that while they were on their way to meet her, Prince Harry asked her if she knew how to “curtsy.”

“We were in the car, driving and he’s like: ‘You know how to curtsy right?’ and I just thought it was a joke,” the duchess admitted.

She then appeared next to Harry on the interview couch and reenacted the dramatic curtsy, bowing her head and spreading her arms wide. The clip received mixed reactions from viewers, who called the curtsy “disrespectful and offensive” to the late Queen.

Now, a video showing Meghan Markle curtsying as her character Rachel Zane in Suits – the TV series on which she starred in prior to joining the royal family – has gone viral.

The video, which was shared by royals fan @emiliehrh on Instagram, shows Meghan performing a quick curtsy during an early season of the legal drama.

“Remember when Meghan Markle told Oprah she had no idea what curtsy was, and lied again on Netflix documentary, and mocked the Queen with ‘medieval times’ comment?” the critic captioned the post. “Here she is on @suitspeacock few years ago executing a PERFECT CURTSEY.”

Meghan Markle previously revealed during her televised interview with Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t know she had to curtsy in front of the Queen. The mother of two said she was baffled that she’d have to curtsy, considering that the monarch was Prince Harry’s grandmother.

On 15 December, Netflix aired all six episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries, Harry and Meghan. Throughout the series, Prince Harry and Meghan condemned the media’s treatment of the duchess, blamed Meghan’s miscarriage on the Mail court case, and claimed Prince William “screamed and shouted” at Prince Harry in “terrifying” row at the Sandringham Estate amid “Megxit”.

Meanwhile, Meghan said she was “surprised” about the formality of the royal family, which continues even behind closed doors. Speaking in episode two, the duchess described the first time she met the now Prince and Princess of Wales.

“When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner,” she recalled. “I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, ‘You can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”