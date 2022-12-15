Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The second part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series, Harry and Meghan, has landed on Netflix, with the couple discussing everything from arguments with Prince William to Meghan’s miscarriage.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series, alongside family and friends who have never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before.

The series was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, who has worked on a number of documentaries about public figures, including Marilyn Monroe, Bobby Fischer, and Nina Simone.

The first batch of episodes landed on Netflix on 8 December, and you can read about the revelations that were made here.

Read about the biggest things we learnt from the second run of episodes, which arrived on 15 December, below…

Harry blames Meghan’s miscarriage on Mail court case

The Duke of Sussex claims that his wife’s miscarriage was caused by stress around the couple’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

In 2021, Meghan won her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday, which is published by ANL, over the publication of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” Harry says.

Read the full story here.

The duke claims William ‘screamed and shouted’ at him in ‘terrifying’ row

In episode five, Harry details his account of an urgent meeting between senior members of the royal family at the Sandringham Estate in 2020. In the talk between the family members, a decision was made about the involvement of Harry and Meghan in royal life and their duties going forward.

During an interview, Harry claims: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me.”

He adds that his father, King Charles, allegedly said things that “simply weren’t true”, and that his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, “quietly sat there” to “take it all in”.

Read the full story here.

Princes William and Harry (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Beyonce texted Meghan Markle after the Oprah interview

After Harry and Meghan gave their tell-all interview to Oprah in 2021, Beyonce texted the duchess.

Meghan reads out the message in the new documentary, saying: “She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Read the full story here.

Harry reveals what he misses about being part of the institution

When asked what he misses about being part of the royal institution, the duke says: “I miss the weird family gatherings, when we’re all brought together under one roof for a certain time of the year. That I miss.”

He adds: “Being part of the institution meant I was in the UK, so I miss the UK, I miss my friends. I lost a few friends in this process as well.”

Read the full story here.

(Getty Images)

The duke and duchess complain that their home on palace grounds was ‘so small’

The couple talk about being unhappy with their living arrangements as they entered married life together.

After their wedding, they moved into Nottingham Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

In the docuseries, Meghan describes their time at the cottage as a “chapter” in their lives “where I don’t think anyone could believe what our life was actually like behind the scenes”. She calls the property “so small”.

Read the full story here.

Harry and Meghan (Getty Images)

Meghan reads her full wedding speech

Reading the speech from her phone while sitting beside Harry, Meghan begins:

“Onto the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it’s been a while. But mostly I wanted to share a story. A story about the man that I love and the way that we met.

“Let’s call this a modern fairytale. Once upon a time, there was a girl from LA. Some people called her ‘an actress’...”

Read the full story here.