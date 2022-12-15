Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyonce once texted Meghan Markle to tell her she was “selected to break generational curses”, according to the duchess.

In the latest episode (episode 6) of the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Markle told of how the US pop star messaged her after Markle was interviewed on Oprah.

“Beyonce just texted, just checking in... I still can’t believe she knows who I am…” Markle said. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.

“She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

In 2021, Markle appeared for an interview with Oprah on CBS, telling the host how there were once “concerns” raised while she was pregnant regarding “how dark” Archie’s skin might be.

“In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Markle told Oprah.

Elsewhere in the new episodes of Harry & Meghan, the Duke said that he believes that his wife suffered a miscarriage because of the Daily Mail’s reporting on her relationship with her father.

Episodes four to six of ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’ dropped on Thursday morning (Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Markle sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), who publish the Daily Mail.

The Duchess won her case on the grounds that The Mail On Sunday published sections from her “personal and private” letter to her father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex told how she wrote the letter on the advice of the Queen, but then it was leaked to the press.

“I watched the whole thing,” said Prince Harry. “Now do we absolutely know the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t.”

“But bearing in mind the stress, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her,” he said.

You can read live updates from the latest episodes of Harry & Meghan here.