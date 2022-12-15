Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Henry Cavill has stunned fans with an announcement regarding his tenure as Superman.

The actor, who said it was “not the easiest news” to share, is at the centre of DC controversy following the news that he will no longer play the Man of Steel in the DC universe.

In his announcement, he also revealed that the decision was not his own.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote on Instagram. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

He continued: “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Writer-director James Gunn, who was recently appointed as one of DC’s creatives alongside Peter Safran, will write a new Superman film focused on the superhero’s younger years.

The update has surprised fans considering Cavill recently reprised the role for a post-credit scene in Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson, who led the film, has made no secret of the fact that he convinced DC to film the scene despite initially not wanting Cavill to return.

Gunn responded to the news on Twitter writing: “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Henry Cavill (Happy Sad Confused podcast / YouTube)

Gunn’s film will reportedly focus on the younger years of the hero, during his years posing as Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent, with insiders telling the Hollywood Reporter that Gunn could potentially direct the film as well as writing it.

The news comes days after Gunn shut down rumours that he does not like Cavill.

Fans have responded to the news with shock, with many calling iut “heartbreaking” and believing Cavill has been “mistreated” by DC bosses. The actor also recently revealed he had quit Netflix series The Witcher.