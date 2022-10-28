Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dwayne Johnson has said he “fought for years” to bring back Henry Cavill’s Superman to the DC Universe, in the name of fans.

Cavill made his debut as the beloved superhero in 2013’s Man of Steel. He later reprised his role opposite Ben Affleck’s caped crusader in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

After DC’s newest Johnson-led film Black Adam teased Cavill’s return in its closing credits, Cavill confirmed the big news shortly after the film’s opening weekend.

“I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman… Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.

In a Tweet shared on 25 October, alongside Cavill’s announcement video, Johnson wrote: “We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no. But for [producers] Danny Garcia and Hiram Garcia, and myself, ‘no’ was not an option.

“We can’t build out our DCEU without the world’s greatest superhero. And fans will always come first. Welcome home. I’ll see you down the road.”

In an earlier interview, Cavill admitted that he has held on to his Superman costume “just in case” he is asked to play the character again.

“Yes I do, ready and waiting for the phone calls,” said the 39-year-old actor.

Back in 2017, Cavill had said he was under contract to play Superman one last time. Nothing, however, came to fruition – until now.

Black Adam is out in cinemas now.