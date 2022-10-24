Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:12
Henry Cavill confirms future return as Superman after Black Adam cameo
Henry Cavill has confirmed he will return as Superman in the future after his recent appearance in Black Adam.
The Man of Steel actor appeared in a mid-credit scene in the new movie, in an uncredited cameo.
It marks Cavill's first scene as the character since 2017's Justice League.
In an Instagram video, the star said his return was "official."
"I am back as Superman... Thank you for your support and for your patience," Cavill added.
