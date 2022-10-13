Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a massive Black Adam spoiler.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Speaking at the film’s premiere, the actor appeared to suggest Henry Cavill’s Superman will make an appearance.

“We’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about... ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’” The Rock said.

“Well... we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”

