✕ Close Harry and Meghan Volume II trailer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The final part of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary has aired, with claims the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan to deflect attention from less favourable coverage of other royals.

Prince Harry claimed that the royal family “were happy to lie” to protect his brother, William.

Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia, in a trailer released on Wednesday, alleged she had seen evidence of briefing from the Palace against the couple to suit other people's agenda, calling her a “scapegoat for the Palace.”

The duchess herself was seen saying: “You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they'd go ‘We've got to make that go away.’”

The royal family and Palace aides will be steeling themselves for bombshells in Volume II of the Harry & Meghan series after the first instalment of the series.