Harry and Meghan – live: Palace ‘lied to protect William,’ Duke of Sussex claims
Royal households accused of war against Duchess of Sussex to protect palace
The final part of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary has aired, with claims the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan to deflect attention from less favourable coverage of other royals.
Prince Harry claimed that the royal family “were happy to lie” to protect his brother, William.
Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia, in a trailer released on Wednesday, alleged she had seen evidence of briefing from the Palace against the couple to suit other people's agenda, calling her a “scapegoat for the Palace.”
The duchess herself was seen saying: “You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they'd go ‘We've got to make that go away.’”
The royal family and Palace aides will be steeling themselves for bombshells in Volume II of the Harry & Meghan series after the first instalment of the series.
Gospel choir at wedding ‘represented Meghans culture,’ Serena Williams said
Friends of the couple tell viewers that the wedding "felt like a moment where the world paused and celebrated love".
Gospel singers of The Kingdom Choir performed at the wedding which Serena Williams, friend of Meghan, said represented the Duchess’ culture:
“To have Meghan's culture represented in that wedding, amazing, I loved it, I thought it was really courageous and breaking boundaries,” Ms Williams said.
Oprah was surprised by ‘small’ size of Nottingham Cottage
Harry and Meghan commented on the size of Nottingham Cottage, where they lived on the grounds of Kensington Palace after they were married.
Prince Harry said: “As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace, and we were, in a cottage.
Meghan added: “We were living on palace grounds.... Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does, it says ‘palace’ in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was so small.”
The couple said that Oprah visited the cottage and was surprised by the size of the home saying: “No one would ever believe it.”
“The whole thing's on a slight lean, really low ceilings so I don't know who lived there before but they must have been very short,” Prince Harry said.
Meghan added: “He would just hit his head constantly in that place constantly, because he's so tall... it was just a chapter in our lives where I don't think anyone could believe what our life was like behind the scenes.”
Letter to father going public was ‘horrendous,’ Meghan said
Prince Harry said it was clear that the Palace was not going to protect Meghan over stories related to her father.
Meghan said it was “horrendous” when letters to her father were leaked to the media.
“I realised I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan said.
On Mr Markle getting endless headlines, Meghan said: “It was embarrassing for the family... I’d reached out to Her Majesty, like, ‘This is going on, what do you want me to do... What advice you have?’.
“But ultimately, it was suggested by the Queen, that I write my dad a letter. And I had gone to great lengths to get that letter to my dad discreetly because I can’t put this letter in the mail with the return address being Kensington Palace and send it to Tom Markle and assume it’s gonna get there.”
On the letter leaking, Prince Harry said: “They knew the family would encourage us not to sue.”
Meghan Markle went into ‘really calm space' on the day of her wedding to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle says she went into a "really calm space" on the day of her wedding to Prince Harry
The Duchess of Sussex said: “On the day of our wedding, it's like I went into a really calm space. I don't know how I was so calm - I look back and it's like, 'How was I so calm?!' And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and to play ‘Going to the Chapel’. And that's what I did.”
NEW: Volume II has now dropped
The final three episodes in the Harry & Meghan documentary have now dropped on Netflix.
Follow our blog for all the key highlights from the series.
Watch: The final set of trailers before Harry and Meghan’s documentary airs
What were the key points from Volume I of Harry and Meghan’s documentary?
Details about the royal family and alleged racism and harassment from the British press were revealed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part docuseries on Netflix.
In the first three episodes, which dropped at 8am on Thursday, Meghan told of finding the formality of royal life “surprising”, while Harry said his family’s view of his wife were “clouded” by her being an American actress.
Below are the key points from the first instalment of the tell-all documentary:
- Harry said he first spotted Meghan on a friend’s Instagram
- Harry said there is a temptation in the royal family to marry someone who “fits the mould”
- The Duke praised his mother, Diana, for her efforts to “protect” him and his brother from the media
- The Duke said members of the royal family asked why Meghan should be “protected” or given “special treatment” when they questioned newspaper headlines about her
- The Duke said articles in the press had “racist undertones” as well as “outright racism”
- The King’s second son said the early stages of dating were “car chases, anti-surveillance driving and disguises”
- The Duchess of Sussex said the media would find a way to “destroy” her “no matter how good” she was
Read here for more of the key points from the first three episodes
Who is Meghan Markle’s British friend Lucy Fraser?
Meghan Markle’s British friend, Lucy Fraser, features prominently in Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes’ tell-all Netflix series.
In part one of the docuseries, Fraser speaks about Meghan’s plans for a “single girl summer” after she wrapped another series of filming USA Network’s Suits in 2016.
In episode two, Lucy recalls warning Meghan when her romance with Harry was revealed: “I remember saying to her, ‘When this goes public, it is not going to be easy. The UK media are notorious for doing whatever they can to get a story.’”
“And that they go through rubbish bins, they’ll try and break into accounts. They will do whatever they can to get an exclusive and make money,” she continued. “I remember she was quite shocked. And she was like, ‘Really? They would do that?’”
It is unknown how Fraser and Meghan met and when they became friends. But Fraser makes it known in the docuseries that she and Meghan were close friends in 2016, when Meghan and Prince Harry went on their first date at Soho House Dean Street, and remain to be close friends.
Read the full story below:
Fraser has a prominent role in the Sussex’s six-part docuseries
What to expect from today’s episodes?
The royal family and Palace aides will be steeling themselves for bombshells in Volume II of the Harry & Meghan series after the royal household faced accusations it leaked negative stories as part of a "war against Meghan".
Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia, in a trailer released on Wednesday, alleged she had seen evidence of briefing from the Palace against the couple to suit other people's agenda.
The duchess herself was seen saying: “You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they'd go ‘We've got to make that go away’.”
Her friend Lucy Fraser added: “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace. And so they would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”
Ms Afia said: “There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas.”
Harry, in another trailer, said “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us”, while Meghan said she was “fed to the wolves”.
The last three episodes look set to explore the Megxit crisis, when Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal life to move to the US, with the duke heard saying: “There was no other option at this point...I said 'we need to get outta here’”
In the first instalment on 8 December, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.
The duke also said members of his family questioned why Meghan needed more protection from the media than their wives had been given, but that they failed to grasp the “race element”.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Volume II of the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary. Trailers leading up to the final instalment of the bombshell series have seen Prince Harry accuse the Palace of lying to protect his brother while friends of Meghan Markle claim royal aides leaked negative stories about the Duchess to the media.
Follow our blog for the latest updates from the series, reaction and more.
