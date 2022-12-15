Harry and Meghan complain their grace-and-favour home was ‘so small’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final part of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary has landed on the streaming platform.

In episode four, Harry and Meghan reflect on their wedding day at Windsor Castle in 2018.

As the episode progresses, they appear to be unhappy with their living arrangements as they entered married life together.

The couple moved into Nottingham Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace, after their wedding. Kensington Palace is the official royal residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

Prince Harry told the camera in episode four: “As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace, and we were, in a cottage…,” and then, Meghan and Harry almost spoke in unison, agreeing: “We were living on palace grounds.”

Meghan continued: “Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does, it says ‘palace’ in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was so small!”

Harry explained that the property is “on a slight lean [and has] really low ceilings so I don’t know who lived there before but they must have been very short”.

Meghan added that the ceilings were so low that they were hazardous for Harry, who is 6ft, 1inches tall. “He would just hit his head constantly in that place constantly because he’s so tall,” she said.

The couple claimed they lived in a cottage on Kensington Palace grounds (PA)

The Duchess of Sussex described their time at Nottingham Cottage as a “chapter” in their lives “where I don’t think anyone could believe what our life was actually like behind the scenes”.

Harry continued by mentioning one occasion when Oprah Winfrey “came over for tea” and apparently seemed surprised by their living situation.

The Duke of Sussex explained: “[Oprah] came over for tea didn’t she, and when she sat down she looked around and said, ‘No one would ever believe it!’”

In episode five of the Netflix series, Harry claims that the Palace “lied to protect” his brother, William.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed that his brother screamed and shouted at him in a “terrifying” row at the family’s Sandringham Estate.

