✕ Close Prince Harry claims his wife was 'doing the job better' than 'those born to do it'

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex has described how “terrifying” it was to have his brother, the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit in front of the Queen during the Megxit crisis.

Harry reflected on the encounter in the final volume of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary, in which he said: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

The duke’s claim is one of many revelations outlined in the final episodes of the couple’s docuseries, which also saw the couple address the treatment of Meghan at the hands of the media, and her mental health struggles during their time as senior royals.

The final episodes also included lighter moments, such as when the couple mocked the size of Nottingham Cottage, the residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace where they lived temporarily after their royal wedding.

Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment on the latest episodes, with the royal family reuniting on Thursday evening for the Princess of Wales’ second annual Christmas carol concert.