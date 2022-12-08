Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series, Harry and Meghan, has landed on Netflix, with the couple sharing revelations about everything from their first date Meghan’s experiences of racism in the UK.

The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series, alongside family and friends who have never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before.

You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.

Harry and Meghan was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, who has worked on a number of documentaries about public figures including Marilyn Monroe, Bobby Fischer, and Nina Simone.

Read about the biggest things we learnt from the new documentary below…

The couple’s engagement interview was an ‘orchestrated reality show’

Meghan referred to her 2017 engagement interview with Prince Harry as an “orchestrated reality show”.

“It was rehearsed,” Meghan said. “We did the thing out with the press, then we went right inside, took the coat off and did the interview. So it’s all in that same moment."

Read the full story here.

Meghan says her race was only ever ‘made an issue’ in the UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (REUTERS)

The duchess talked about how she was never treated “like a Black woman” in the US, and said it was only when she came to the UK that she began to experience racism.

The couple also discussed the headline in a Daily Mail article that came out the week their relationship became public, which called Markle “(almost) straight outta Compton”.

Read the full story here, and about the moment Meghan feared her father’s phone had been “compromised”.

Shock at the royal family’s ‘formality’ behind closed doors

Meghan said she was “surprised” to find that royal family’s “formality” continues in private.

The duke and duchess talked about how casual Meghan was, in barefoot, compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton when they came over for dinner.

They also discussed Meghan’s first meeting with the late Queen, with Harry saying it was “weird” to explain to Meghan that she had to curtsy.

Read the full story here, and about Meghan’s memories of her “amazing” first royal Christmas.

Harry said male royals ‘marry someone who fits in the mould’

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Sandringham in Christmas 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex claimed that men in the royal family have a “temptation” to choose to marry women “who fit in the mould” instead of choosing love.

He also spoke of the way his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, made decisions based on her “heart”, compared to “many people” in the royal family.

Read the full story here, as well as the moment Harry talked about blocking out memories of Diana.

Harry calls wearing Nazi costume to party ‘one of the biggest mistakes of my life’

The duke discussed the fancy dress party, in 2005, at which he wore a Nazi uniform complete with swastika armband.

“I felt so ashamed afterwards,” he said in the documentary. “All I wanted to do was make it right.”

At the time, Harry had apologised, and the Board of Deputies of British Jews called out his actions as “ill-judged”.

Read the full story here.

The couple’s first date panic

Harry and Meghan (AFP via Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan reflected on their first date, which was at London’s Soho House in 2016.

They met after being set up by a mutual friend, as they were both single at the time. The couple revealed that they first spoke over Instagram, after Meghan asked to see his social media feed.

The prince said he arrived as a “hot, sweaty red ball of mess”, with Meghan realising he was “genuinely so embarrassed and late”.

The former Suits star then revealed Harry’s tardiness almost put her off him, because she did not want to date “one of those guys who have so much of an ego that any girl would sit waiting for a half hour for you”.

Read the full story here.