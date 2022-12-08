Harry and Meghan - live: Duke claims royal men only marry women who fit ‘the mould’ in tell-all Netflix series
First three episodes of explosive docuseries lands on Netflix
Prince Harry makes swipe at King Charles, saying he ‘won’t repeat the same mistakes’
Prince Harry has characterised himself as his “mother’s son” for not falling to the “temptation” of other men in the royal family to marry women “who fit in the mould.”
In his new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry speaks out about how he and the Duchess of Sussex were treated by the media when it was first announced that they were dating.
In the first episode of the series, the Duke said: “For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”
He added: “The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum [Diana] made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”
Elsewhere in the episode, the Sussexes said they were keen “not to make the same mistakes our our parents did” when bringing up their own children.
Watch: Prince Harry says couple 'disguised' themselves to avoid paparazzi
Harry says he has internally blocked out early memories of Diana
The Duke of Sussex has said he does not have many early memories of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, believing he has internally “blocked them out”.
Diana died in a car crash when Harry was just 12, but the duke, in his new Netflix documentary, said he still remembers her “cheeky laugh”.
Archive footage of Diana and Harry’s father, the then Prince of Wales, with Harry and his older brother William at Harry’s christening and during other arranged photocalls were shown in the tell-all series Harry and Meghan, which began streaming on Thursday.
Read our report in full here:
Harry says he has internally blocked out early memories of Diana
The Duke of Sussex said, ‘The majority of my memories are of being swarmed by paparazzi’
Watch: Harry compares Meghan to Diana
Meghan reveals moment she feared dad Thomas’s phone was ‘compromised’
Meghan Markle has recalled the moment when she believed her father’s phone had been “compromised” in the days building up to her wedding to Prince Harry.
In episode three of the new Netflix documentary Meghan and Harry, the Duchess of Sussex remembered the moment when she was told to call her father and ask if he had been taking money from tabloids to stage photos.
“‘No,’” Meghan’s father said, according to her interaction with him, as she recalled: “And on that call, I’d said to him, ‘Look, if they can’t stop this story then it’s going to come out tomorrow so why don’t we send someone to your house right now to get you out of there.’
Peony Hirwani reports:
Meghan reveals moment she feared dad Thomas’s phone was ‘compromised’
‘My dad used a lot of emojis and a lot of ellipses and this [text] was just the opposite,’ duchess recalled
Harry praises Diana for efforts to ‘protect’ him and William from media
Harry praised his mother, Diana, for her efforts to “protect” him and his brother from the media.
Speaking in the first episode of the Harry & Meghan documentary, he said: “My mum did such a good job in trying to protect us.
“She took it upon herself to basically confront these people.”
This part of the episode shows footage of Diana walking over to members of the media on a skiing holiday and putting her hands over their camera lenses.
Diana says to them: “As a parent, could I ask you to respect my children’s space?”
Watch: Prince Harry says men in royal family 'marry someone who fits in the mould’
Harry says royal men ‘marry someone who fits in the mould’ instead of choosing love
The Duke of Sussex has claimed that men in the royal family have a “temptation” to choose to marry women “who fit in the mould” instead of choosing to love.
In his new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry speaks out about how he and the Duchess of Sussex were treated by the media when it was first announced that they were dating.
He also spoke of the way his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, made decisions based on her “heart”, compared to “many people” in the royal family.
Kate Ng reports:
Harry says royal men tend to ‘marry someone who fits in the mould’
The duke discusses decisions made by his mother, Diana, based on her ‘heart’
Duke vows to not make ‘same mistakes’ as Charles and Diana
The Duke of Sussex has said he and Meghan Markle were keen “not to make the same mistakes our parents did” while bringing up their own children.
In part two of the couple’s tell-all Nextflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan spoke about how the breakdown of their parents’ marriages had affected their approach to raising son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one.
Meghan said: “There’s so much from anyone’s childhood that you bring with you into the present. Especially when you’re the product of divorce.”
Prince Harry added: “What’s most important to the two of us is to make sure that we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”
“I think most kids who are the product of divorced parents have a lot in common, no matter what your background is.
“Being pulled from once place to another or maybe your parents are competitive, or you’re in one place longer than you want to be or in another place less than you want to be. There’s all sorts of pieces to that.”
Harry appears unimpressed as Meghan mocks curtseying to Queen
Prince Harry appeared to be unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s reenactment of the first time she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II.
In Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother.
“She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry explained.
Continuing, he added: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”
Our video team reports:
Harry appears unimpressed as Meghan mocks curtseying to Queen
Prince Harry appeared to be unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s reenactment of the first time she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II. In Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother. “She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry explained. Continuing, he added: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Meghan Markle says her race was only ever ‘made an issue’ when she came to UK
Meghan Markle has opened up about her experiences of racism, in the new Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.
Speaking in the second episode of the programme, which arrived on the platform on Thursday 8 December, Markle reflected on the first time she heard the n word in the US. She also talked about how, when she came to the UK, she experienced much more racism.
“We were in the parking lot leaving [a concert] and my mom honked her horn at this woman… and the woman turned around and screamed the n word at my mom,” she said. “We never talked about it... I’d never in my life heard someone say the n word.”
Ellie Harrison reports:
Meghan Markle says her race was only ever ‘made an issue’ when she came to UK
Meghan and Harry reflect on the ‘straight outta Compton’ tabloid headline in their new documentary
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies