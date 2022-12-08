✕ Close Prince Harry makes swipe at King Charles, saying he ‘won’t repeat the same mistakes’

Prince Harry has characterised himself as his “mother’s son” for not falling to the “temptation” of other men in the royal family to marry women “who fit in the mould.”

In his new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry speaks out about how he and the Duchess of Sussex were treated by the media when it was first announced that they were dating.

In the first episode of the series, the Duke said: “For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

He added: “The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum [Diana] made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the Sussexes said they were keen “not to make the same mistakes our our parents did” when bringing up their own children.