The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reminisce about how they met and their first dates in the first episode of their Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive series is expected to cause waves among the royal family as the first three episodes are released today (8 December) – but the couple also reveal the moments they first fell in love.

They met in 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend, as they were both single at the time. The couple revealed that they first met over Instagram, after Meghan asked to see his social media feed.

Reiterating her claim that she never Googled him before they met, Meghan said: “So that’s the thing. When people say, ‘Did you Google him?’ No. But [the feed] is your homework. You’re like, ‘Hmm, let me see what they’re about in their feed, not what someone else says about them but what they are putting out about themselves.”

She said it was the “best barometer” for figuring out who Harry was.

The pair later “got each other’s numbers” and started messaging one another, before Harry suggested that they meet for the first time.

They met when Meghan was in London to attend Wimbledon. Recreations of their text messages show Harry asking her what her plans were and Meghan replying to ask him if he wanted to have drinks with her.

“We met at 76 Dean Street. You were late!” Meghan recalled to Harry as they were interviewed side-by-side on a sofa. “And I couldn’t understand why he would be late.”

The former Suits star then revealed Harry’s tardiness almost put her off him, because she did not want to date “one of those guys who have so much of an ego that any girl would sit waiting for a half hour for you”.

(Netflix)

Harry, who told Meghan at the time that he was stuck in traffic, admitted: “I was panicking, I was freaking out. I was sweating.”

He said he arrived as a “hot, sweaty red ball of mess”, and Meghan realised he was “genuinely so embarrassed and late”.

The pair met again the next night, after Meghan attended Wimbledon. Harry joked that this time, she was “a mere few minutes” late, but she was “quite flustered”.

He added: “You could be as late as you want, I ain’t moving. I wanna see you again.”

They revealed a black-and-white selfie that they took that night to “capture the feeling of just sitting in that little restaurant and going, ‘Oh my gosh. I think we’re gonna give it a go.”

The first volume Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now.com The second volume, containing the last three episodes, will be released on 15 December.