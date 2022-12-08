Meghan Markle struggles to choose between William and Harry in 2015 interview

Meghan Markle struggled to pick between Prince William and Prince Harry when asked who she'd fancy more in a 2015 interview.

The clip was resurfaced in the first episode of Netflix's freshly dropped Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Just months before the pair met, she was asked to pick a royal in a quick-fire round of questions by HELLO!

"I don't know," she said while shrugging her shoulders, before her interviewer suggested Harry.

Giggling, she replied: "Harry? Sure."

After watching the clip together in 2022, she turned to Harry to say "honey, I'm sorry - I of course choose you."

