Harry and Meghan news – live: Sussexes enjoy ‘date night’ ahead of explosive Netflix series
Duke and Duchess of Sussex received award at Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday
Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joked about enjoying a “date night” while accepting an award at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who travelled to New York City via private jet from their home in California on Monday, were honoured at the Manhattan gala on Tuesday evening alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.
For the occasion, Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, with Prince Harry joking on stage that he thought the couple were “just going on a date night”.
The royal couple’s trip came just days before the first instalment of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan will be released, with the first three episodes to be released on Thursday 8 December. Three additional episodes will be released a week later, on Thursday 15 December.
The Independent’s Victoria Richards shares her opinion on how Harry and Meghan will always be conceived as wrong in the public eye.
Opinion: Harry and Meghan will always be wrong, no matter what they do
The Sussexes could be saving children from a burning building – and people would still say they were ‘attention seeking’
The docuseries will air in two “volumes,” with the first three episodes to be released on 8 December. Netflix will then release the remaining three episodes a week later, on 15 December.
The couple is said to have softened its portrayal of the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, with reports suggesting Harry and Meghan wanted to specifically edit portrayals of King Charles II, the Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Sussexes to edit their Netflix show to make it ‘kinder to royal family’
One source suggested the Sussexes might ‘just want to shelve this thing’
The docuseries is said to have begun filming in September 2021, with the couple seen with a videographer and photographer during their last trip to New York City.
The couple’s latest trip to New York took place this week, when the duke and duchess arrived via private plane on Monday.
As for what we can expect from the couple’s docuseries, Netflix says the “unprecedented and in-depth” project shows the “other side” of the duke and duchess’s “high-profile love story”.
“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” the description reads. “With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”
When is the Meghan Markle and Harry Netflix documentary?
The six-episode Netflix docuseries will ‘share the other side’ of the couple’s story after stepping down from the royal family
For the occasion, Meghan wore a white gown by Louis Vuitton. She accessorised the outfit with Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring, an accessory she previously wore as her “something blue” during her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.
Fans delight as Meghan stuns in custom Louis Vuitton and Diana’s ‘freedom ring’
The Duke and Duchess will be honoured at the gala for their ‘unwavering commitment to social change’.
The release of the Sussexes docuseries tomorrow comes after the couple accepted the prestigious Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation on Tuesday evening.
During their acceptance speech, Meghan and Harry noted that, as they continue to follow in Kennedy’s footsteps, they “choose the path of optimism of care for each other and our communities”.
Piers Morgan has also been a constant critic of the couple in the lead up to the docuseries’ release, with the TV presenter describing the pair as “whining millennial windbags with a victim complex”.
You can find all the reactions from royal reporters to the docuseries, despite it not yet being released, below.
British royal reporters condemn Meghan and Harry docuseries before it’s aired
Advance screeners of the docuseries were not shared with any members of the press
Royal reporters have also criticised the use of photos from the couple’s visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, as many have claimed the photographs were taken by an “accredited pool”.
“This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty,” Robert Jobson, the royal editor for the Evening Standard, tweeted, before noting that he was “there”.
“We all know Harry and Meghan are flexible when it comes to the truth but even by their standards using footage of media waiting for Katie Price outside Crawley Magistrates Court and implying it was related to them is absolutely wild,” Jack Hardwick, a reporter for The Sun, tweeted.
