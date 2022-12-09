Harry and Meghan - live: Conflicting reports if ‘royal family was asked to comment’ for Netflix documentary
Reactions to Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries arrive as couple speak out on first dates, marriage, press intrusion and Meghan’s experiences of racism
Key moments from Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary
Neither Palace officials nor members of the royal family were approached for comment over the content of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, it has been alleged.
It was suggested that representatives for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, as well as the royals themselves, were not offered the opportunity to reply to the accusations lodged by the couple during the first three episodes of their highly anticipated series.
This accusation is now being challenged by reports that both palaces were contacted, but only via email from an unknown organisation claiming to be a third-party production company.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all documentary began streaming on Thursday, with Harry accusing the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan saying the media wanted to “destroy” her.
In the first installment of the six-part show, Meghan also claimed “salacious stories” were “planted” in the lead-up to their wedding, with the couple “playing whack-a-mole” as the articles appeared.
A senior source in the royal household countered the written statement of “Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series,” which appeared on a black screen at the start of episode one.
The second part of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries will begin streaming on 15 December.
Review: Intimate, self-aggrandising and wildly entertaining
At some points, it’s hard to tell if the couple are naïve or disingenuous. But, at other times, the couple are endearing or deeply sympathetic. Read this review by Jessie Thompson:
‘What? Why? How? Who does that?’ are just some of the questions you’ll ask yourself watching part one of their love story
Harry and Meghan: Viewers are celebrating ‘Mama Doria’ finally getting her voice heard
The Harry and Meghan documentary has dropped on Netflix, and many fans have been obsessing over Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.
In the new series, Ragland, 66, is seen discussing Meghan’s childhood and her belief that Meghan’s race was a factor in negative press reports.
As Ragland is introduced in the show, she says: “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure.”
Fans have been sending a lot of love to “Mama Doria” on Twitter after watching the first three episodes of the series, which were released on Thursday 8 December.
Read the full stoy by Ellie Harrison here:
‘I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure,’ Meghan Markle’s mother says as she sits down to be interviewed
ICYMI: ‘I felt so ashamed’: Prince Harry opens up about one of the ‘biggest mistakes of his life’ in Netflix documentary
Prince Harry has described his choice to dress up in a Nazi uniform as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.
In January 2005, the Duke of Sussex attended a friend’s fancy dress-themed birthday party in a Nazi uniform, complete with swastika armband.
The royal, who was 20 at the time, later apologised, saying that he was “very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone”, adding: “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”
Harry was widely criticised at the time, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews commenting on his “ill-judged actions”.
Read the full story by Isobel Lewis here:
Royal, who was 20 at the time, apologised amid widespread public condemnation
In what was a surprising moment from the docuseries, the Duke of Sussex defied his brother, the Prince of Wales’s wish for their mother’s controversial Panorama interview to never be aired again.
Segments from the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir, were shown in the first three episodes, with Prince Harry addressing the interview directly.
“I think she had a lived experience of how she was struggling living that life. She felt compelled to talk about it. Especially in that Panorama interview. I think we all now know that she was deceived into giving the interview. But at the same time she spoke the truth of her experience,” Harry said.
Royal appeared to go against his older brother’s wishes in Volume I of his Netflix documentary with Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan viewers amused after learning role Snapchat dog filter played in couple’s relationship
Royal fans have expressed their amusement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “millennial love story” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they met via Instagram after he saw her in a Snapchat-filtered video.
The duke and duchess shared the sweet insight into their relationship during the first episode of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
In the scene, Harry recalled that he and Meghan were introduced in 2016 after he saw her in a video posted on Instagram by a mutual friend while he was scrolling through his “feed”. The couple says the video in question saw Meghan using a spotted dog Snapchat filter, which left her with dog ears, a dog nose and a floppy tongue.
Read the full story by Chelsea Ritschel here:
The Duke of Sussex says his first reaction was: ‘Who is that?’ after seeing Meghan in filtered video
As Prince Harry reflected on the similiarities between his mother and Meghan, the duke defended the decisions he has made to protect his family.
“I accept that there’ll be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” he said. “Especially after what happened to my mum. You know, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”
The Duke of Sussex has defied his brother, the Prince of Wales’s wish for their mother’s controversial Panorama interview to never be aired again.
In his and the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix documentary series,Harry and Meghan, segments from the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview with the BBC journalist Martin Bashir, were shown.
Footage of Diana talking about the public and press scrutiny on her life first aired in the 1995 interview, which Prince William said made his mother’s sense of “fear, paranoia and isolation” worse.
Read the full story by Kate Ng here:
Royal appeared to go against his older brother’s wishes in Volume I of his Netflix documentary with Meghan Markle
According to Prince Harry, he sees a lot of his late mother Princess Diana in Meghan.
The Duke of Sussex compared the two women in the first episode of the series, in which he pointed out the similarities in their personalities.
“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum,” he said. “She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”
The duke opened up about how he wanted to ‘protect my family’ in episode of Netflix’s docuseries
ICYMI: King Charles wishes volunteers and public ‘Happy Christmas’ as Harry and Meghan documentary drops
The King wished volunteers and members of the public a “Happy Christmas” ahead of attending an advent service in central London, as royal fans tuned into the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.
Charles met with representatives and beneficiaries of local initiatives before unveiling a plaque at the King’s House community hub in King’s Cross on Thursday morning.
Read the full story Rebecca Speare-Cole here:
Monarch met with representatives and beneficiaries of local initiatives before attending an advent service in King’s Cross, as people on Netflix tuned into the documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Elsewhere in volume one of the series, Prince Harry spoke of the frequent reports that Meghan had broken royal protocol.
According to the duke, the claims were often false, as he alleged “there were a lot of invented protocols”.
However, Meghan did acknowledge that it was difficult learning what was expected of her as a member of the royal family.
“There’s no class [where] some person goes, ‘Sit like this, cross your legs like this, use this fork, don’t do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat,’” she said. “It doesn’t happen. So I needed to learn a lot.”
Meghan described learning royal rules as ‘a baptism of fire’
