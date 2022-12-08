Piers Morgan accuses Harry and Meghan of ‘trying to brand Britain a racist country’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has claimed that Netlix’s Harry and Meghan documentary sees the royal couple trying to “brand Britain as a racist country”.

The TalkTV presenter gave his verdict on the much-anticipated Netflix documentary. The first three episodes were released on Thursday (8 December), with the final three to follow next week.

Morgan, 57, predictably had a lot of thoughts about the docuseries, which he shared to Twitter.

The former Good Morning Britain host wrote: “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible.”

He continued to share his views on the series. An hour later, he wrote: “God, they’re so boring!”

Morgan also criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for “trying to brand Britain a racist country”.

He went on to claim that Britain is the “most tolerant place in Europe”, pointing to the coverage of their engagement and wedding as supposed proof.

Morgan hit out at Meghan Markle for “trashing her own father, who is still recovering from a massive stroke”.

The actor’s estranged father Thomas Markle was admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke in May.

Some viewers have been left underwhelmed by the three episodes, which have been deemed relatively subdued compared to what the trailers had teased.

Phillip Schofield said that there are no “bombshells” in the series so far, adding that there is “nothing [in it] I would have thought that would rock the palace”.