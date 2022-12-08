Philip Schofield claims there are no ‘bombshells’ in Harry and Meghan documentary

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phillip Schofield has declared that there are no “bombshells” in Netflix’s Harry and Meghan documentary.

Schofield and co-host Holly Willoughby discussed the recently released docuseries on Thursday morning’s episode (8 December) of This Morning.

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan are now available to watch on the streaming platform.

Willoughby and Schofield spoke about Harry and Meghan together with journalist Camilla Tominey.

“No bombshells here,” said Schofield of the series so far. “The first episode is essentially a love story.”

He added that “it’s a lovely insight” into the couple, and that they appeared to have a very “natural meeting” on social media.

In one episode of the documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle detail the story of their first date in 2016 at Soho House in Dean Street, London.

Harry admitted that he was “freaking out” and “sweating” because he was running late.

Willoughby also said that the subdued nature of the series is especially surprising given that the trailers appeared to suggest there would be more explosive material regarding the royal family.

She added: “We are getting a lot of access to them, but it’s not what we’re horribly hungry for.”

(Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan)

Schofield reminded Willoughby, however, that there are still three episodes to be released. The following instalments will be released on 15 December.

The TV presenter went on to say that there is “nothing” in the docuseries that “I would have thought would rock the palace”.

Tominey agreed, stating: “There is nothing like the Oprah racism bomb in it,” in reference to the high-profile Oprah Winfrey interview the couple did in 2021.

This Morning later welcomed King Charles’ former press secretary Kristina Kryiacou to speak about the documentary.

(Netflix)

Schofield recalled that Kyriacou’s first reaction to the documentary was that it was a “bit underwhelming” given how much the trailer had teased.

In the documentary, Meghan Markle said that her 2017 engagement interview with Prince Harry was an “orchestrated reality show”.

