Susanna Reid fumbles as she tries to ‘clean up’ NSFW interview on GMB

Susanna Reid laughed as she tried to “clean up” an NSFW interview on Good Morning Britain.

Reid was joined by co-host Ben Shephard on Thursday morning’s (8 December) episode of GMB on ITV.

The pair were speaking with Italian celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo who was promoting his new cooking show Gino’s Cooking Up Love.

Conversation, however, took a turn when D’Acampo recalled that he once met a “blonde girl with huge… personality”.

The interview featured other sexual innuendos and references as the chef went on to say: “All I was thinking is, ‘Am I going to get laid?’”

“Are we allowed to say that?” asked D’Acampo, leaving Madeley and Reid fumbling for words.

Reid laughed as she said that she was trying to “clean up” the interview.

Gino’s Cooking Up Love sees six singletons arrive in Sardinia where they try to find love through learning to cook at D’Acampo’s cookery school.

Elsewhere on the programme, Reid and Shephard were joined by ITV’s Royal correspondent Chris Ship and journalist Amal Fashanu to speak about the newly released Harry & Meghan docu-series on Netflix.

In episode three of the series, Meghan Markle said that her 2017 engagement interview with Prince Harry was an “orchestrated reality show”.

The couple also discussed the details of their first date, with Prince Harry recalling how he was “panicking” after he turned up 30 minutes late.

