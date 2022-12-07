Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Lucas has announced that he is leaving The Great British Bake Off.

The comedian and Little Britain star served as a presenter on the Channel 4 series – known in the US as The Great British Baking Show – for three years.

Lucas issued a statement on Twitter on Tuesday (6 December) evening announcing the news, revealing that it “became clear” he was no longer able to host the series alongside his other projects.

“Farewell Bake Off!” he wrote. “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

Lucas’s replacement has yet to be announced by Channel 4 or the series’ producers.

He continued: “I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops [Noel Fielding], Paul [Hollywood], Dame Prue [Leith], the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!”

Responding to Lucas’s message, the official Bake Off account wrote: “We’ve loved having Matt Lucas brighten up our tent for the last three years, especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need.

“We appreciate everything he’s done for Bake Off, from working in Covid bubbles to supporting the bakers. It’s been a pleasure – thanks Matt.”

Lucas is set to feature in two forthcoming Bake Off Christmas specials, which will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

He has been a core member of the Bake Off team since 2019, when he took over from Sandi Toksvig as Fielding’s co-host.