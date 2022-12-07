Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Lucas is leaving The Great British Bake Off.

The presenter and Little Britain star announced his departure from the Channel 4 competition series on Tuesday (6 December) on Twitter.

Lucas said it “became clear” he was no longer able to host the series alongside his other projects.

Joining fans, the Bake Off judges were quick to respond to Lucas’ statement, with judge Paul Hollywood writing: “You will be missed @RealMattLucas, good luck with everything you’ve got planned … you’ve been awesome.”

Fellow judge Prue Leith tweeted: “I have absolutely loved working with you @RealMattLucas. Thank you for bringing so much laughter and fun to the tent.”

Meanwhile, many fans expressed their disappointment at Lucas’ departure, with one writing that he and co-presenter Noel Fielding had been “on fire this last season”.

“Noooo!!! You were so great on it. Your chemistry with Noel was brilliant. You'll be missed,” another wrote.

Former Bake Off contestant Will Hawkins added his voice, writing: “Matt, it was wonderful to meet you in the tent! I’ll raise a Battenberg and a Fondant Fancy to Fantasy Football League!”

Meanwhile, he is set to feature in two forthcoming Bake Off Christmas specials, which will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

