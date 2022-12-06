Read Matt Lucas’s statement on quitting Bake Off – in full

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Lucas has stepped down as a host of The Great British Bake Off.

The former Little Britain star announced his decision on Tuesday (6 December) evening, alluding to other TV commitments as being the reason for his departure.

Lucas, who has hosted the show since replacing Sandi Toksvig in 2019, shared the news with followers on social media.

On Twitter, the official Bake Off account wrote that the series “appreciated” everything Lucas had brought to the show throughout his tenure, “especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need”.

“It’s been a pleasure,” they added. “Thanks Matt.”

He will depart the show before its next series starts filming, with a replacement still yet to be announced.

However, Lucas will still feature in the two forthcoming specials, airing on Christmas Eve and 1 January 2023.

Here is Lucas’s Twitter statement in full...

“Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.

“I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!”