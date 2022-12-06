Sandi Toksvig shares health update after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Comedian Sandi Toksvig has given fans an update on her health after being admitted to hospital.

The 64-year-old Bake Off presenter was touring Australia when she contracted bronchial pneumonia. She was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Writing on Twitter, Toksvig said: “Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home.

“My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service.”

Before being sent to hospital, Toksvig had performed dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, and had been due to tour New Zealand next week, with dates lined up in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

A previous statement shared on Toksvig’s Twitter account on Saturday (3 December) read: “Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour.

“She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform.”

Toksvig’s update prompted an outpouring of support from fans and peers.

Actor and improv comedian Mike McShane wrote: “Just found out about this, and am deeply relieved that you’re on the mend, buddy. Power to you, and love. Mike xx”

Author Michael Rosen wrote: “Great news, Sandi!”

Labour MP Dawn Butler replied: “So glad you are feeling better... please come back fit and well so we can go out... you made me laugh soo much I almost wet myself.”

Author Joanne Harris commented: “Take care, Sandi. Glad you’re on the way to recovery.”

“Relieved that ‘The actual live one’ still applies, if not the ‘Live tour dates’,” joked children’s author Philip Ardagh.

As well as her stand-up comedy and work on Bake Off, Toksvig is also known for hosting the popular BBC quiz series QI.