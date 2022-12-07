Pogues’ Shane MacGowan’s wife sends update on his condition

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There has been an update on the condition of Pogues’ singer Shane MacGowan, who was rushed to hospital on Monday (5 December).

The “Fairytale of New York” musician has been in and out of hospital in recent years.

Earlier this week, MacGowan’s wife, the journalist Victoria Mary Clarke, urged fans to “send prayers” to the Pogues frontman.

Now, Clarke has tweeted to update concerned fans on the musician’s wellbeing, stating that “doctors are confident he will be OK”.

“I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for Shane MacGowan ,” she wrote in a tweet late on Tuesday evening (6 December).

“He is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be OK. I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you,” she added.

Well wishes have been pouring in for the 64 year old, who uses a wheelchair after breaking his pelvis in 2015 and his knee in 2021.

Clarke has since tweeted an old photo of a young MacGowan, thanking fans for their messages.

“So many positive vibes and prayers for @ShaneMacGowan,” she wrote.

“It is really really amazing how lovely people are and how kind and thoughtful I love this picture by Andy Calvert.”