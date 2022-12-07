Meghan Markle wins People’s Choice Award for Spotify podcast Archetypes

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast has been named the Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify-exclusive podcast was honoured during Tuesday’s (6 December) awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The PCAs recognise influential figures in the entertainment industry and are voted for by the public. Markle was not in attendance at the event.

Other notable wins from the evening included Shania Twain winning the Music Icon Award, Ryan Reynolds for the People’s Icon Award and Serena Williams for the Game Changer Award.

Markle’s Archetypes podcast is an interview-based format in which she and guests “investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”.

The first season, which concluded last week, featured guests including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Trevor Noah, Paris Hilton and Jameela Jamil.

Other nominees in the category were podcasts such as Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Not Skinny Not Fat with Amy Hirsch and Why Don’t You Date Me with Nicole Byer.

Markle also picked up another award on Tuesday night alongside her husband Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were awarded the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award for their humanitarian work.

However, the pair were apparently keen to avoid questions surrounding their new Netflix documentary while in attendance.

Harry & Meghan is due to be released on Thursday 8 December, but, according to reporters from The Sun and The Daily Mail, the couple were not willing to speak about the forthcoming documentary.