Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.

Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of Hope gala, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had received an anti-racism award.

“I don’t know what went on, but something clearly traumatic went on for the pair of them,” said Cox. “I don’t think they made it up, I don’t think it’s false. I think it’s true and should’ve been rectified, and it hasn’t.”

Actor Alec Baldwin, who hosted the awards, was also interviewed. He simply said that, as an American, “you realise that racism is everywhere”.

TV presenter Gayle King, meanwhile, discussed the new Harry & Meghan documentary coming to Netflix, saying: “I don’t know how people can judge something they haven’t seen. And I thought Meghan said it very well in the trailer. She said, ‘Shouldn’t people hear our story?’”

The royal family is bracing itself for damning revelations, with Prince Harry speaking of a “hierarchy in the family”, a “dirty game”, and warning “we know the full truth” in a trailer for the show.

✕ Harry & Meghan new trailer

The first three episodes of the series will be released on Thursday 8 December. Three additional episodes will be released on Thursday 15 December.

Harry & Meghan’s release comes just days after the royal family was rocked by another racism scandal, with the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Susan Hussey, resigning last week and apologising for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse.