Controversial podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has called on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to “come clean” about whether he uses steroids.

On his podcast this week, Rogan was discussing the downfall of the self-proclaimed Liver King – a fitness influencer who promoted an “ancestral” diet of raw meat.

Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, was recently exposed for taking anabolic steroids, something that he had repeatedly denied doing in interviews.

Rogan was joined on his podcast by the man who leaked Liver King’s emails describing his steroid regimen, another fitness influencer known as Derek from More Plates More Dates.

Rogan said he wasn’t surprised “at all” by Liver King’s admission, as “there’s no way you can look like that, in your 40s”.

The host then turned his attention to Johnson, saying: “The Rock should come clean right now.

“He should make a video in response to the Liver King video. I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying. There’s not a f***ing chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s so different than he was when he was 30.”

Dwayne Johnson (left) and Joe Rogan (Getty Images / Instagram)

He continued: “There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement.”

The Independent has contacted Johnson’s representatives for comment.

Derek, meanwhile, said Johnson has strongly implied he is clean. Johnson previously admitted to experimenting with steroids when he was “18 or 19” but has since said he leads a steroid-free life.

Earlier this year, Johnson backtracked on compliments he paid to “brother” Rogan after dividing fans with his response to the host’s Covid-19 misinformation controversy.

Fans pointed out Rogan’s history of using the N-word, which Johnson said he was “not aware of” prior to his comments.

