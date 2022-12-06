Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Shane MacGowan, the frontman of The Pogues, was rushed to hospital on Monday (5 December), with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke asking fans to “send prayers”.

The “Fairytale of New York” musician, 64, has been in and out of hospital for various health issues in recent years.

He has used a wheelchair since he broke his pelvis in 2015, and in 2021 broke one of his knees, with his combined injuries leaving him unable to walk.

MacGowan has also had a long struggle with substance abuse issues, and in 2015, he underwent surgery to get a new set of teeth. The last of his original teeth had fallen out by 2008.

His current medical condition is unknown.

Posting on Twitter on Monday (5 December), Irish writer and artist Clarke shared a picture of MacGowan wearing a large cross around his neck and smiling, with the caption: “Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you.”

Clarke told the Irish Mirror MacGowan was admitted last Friday (2 December).

She said: “I’m definitely hoping he gets out this week.

“He’s a bit frustrated, I think. He finds it very frustrating… he wants to get out.”

The couple have been together for more than 35 years. They got married in 2018 and close friend Johnny Depp, who they have both been vocal supporters of in recent years, sang at their wedding.