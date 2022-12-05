Star Wars writer says he’s still ‘haunted’ by plot hole in Solo
Writer Jonathan Kasdan said the mistake ‘always drove me crazy’
Writer Jonathan Kasdan has revealed he is still “haunted” by a plot hole in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story.
The film, a prequel to 1977’s A New Hope focusing on a younger version of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich), received mixed reviews when it was first released.
Alongside Ehrenreich, Solo also starred Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, a friend of Solo’s who works for the villainous Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) and the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan discussed his lingering dissatisfaction with one aspect of Solo, revealing that he had hoped to “ret-con” the mistake in a sequel.
“I’ll tell you the biggest problem that has always haunted me about Solo,” he said. “I’m going to reveal the writer’s nightmare right now.
“If Dryden Vos is so concerned about exposing his gang in the [Kessel] heist, why does he send his most trusted aid [Qi’ra] to be the most visible member of the team that steals the coaxium?” asked Kasdan.
“It seems to me that he’s going to have to kill her almost immediately just to separate himself from that job.”
The writer added that the plot hole “always drove me crazy”, and was “a problem that I was eager to retcon in a sequel”.
In the interview, Kasdan also spoke about the possibility of returning to the world of Solo in a sequel.
“As the years have gone by and there has been more Star Wars, my enthusiasm for doing more Solo has waned only because there’s so much great Star Wars out there right now,” he said.
“But the thing that I would love to revisit is the relationship between [Han and Qi’ra], because there’s so much fun and complexity to be found.”
Solo is available to stream now on Disney Plus.
