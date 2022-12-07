Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series
Duke and Duchess of Sussex received award at Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.
They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.
Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.
According to US Vogue, it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.
The royal couple’s trip comes just days before the first instalment of their highly anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan will be released, with the first three episodes to be released on Thursday 8 December. Three additional episodes will be released on Thursday 15 December.
Follow along with the latest updates about Meghan and Harry’s trip to New York City below.
Prince Harry commended for protecting Meghan under umbrella at New York award ceremony
Prince Harry is being praised for protecting Meghan under an umbrella on a rainy day in New York City.
On Tuesday night (6 December), when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were getting off their black SUV to attend the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, Harry emerged from the vehicle first to help his wife.
In a clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Harry could be seen protecting Meghan by making sure the umbrella was above her head as she entered the venue.
Read more:
Meghan wears Princess Diana’s freedom ring during New York award ceremony
Meghan Markle wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.
Meghan, who previously starred on Suits, also noted that it was “interesting” working on the documentary because Prince Harry has “never worked in this industry before”.
“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun,” she told the outlet.
You can find all the details about the production of the documentary below.
To share their side, the duke and duchess worked with director Liz Garbus.
Of the collaboration, Meghan Markle previously told Variety that it was “nice to be able to trust someone with our story”.
“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story - a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired - even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it,” Meghan said. “We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”
Although some have been criticial of the couple’s decision to share their story in such a public way, others have revealed they are looking forward to hearing more of the duke and duchess’s side.
“Everyone has the right to tell their own story and set the record straight. So I can’t wait to see Meghan and Harry do the same,” one person tweeted.
Another said: “I can’t wait to support Harry and Meghan. I will be cheering and watching!”
The use of the images and clips was meant to highlight the couple’s points regarding their time as senior royals, with Prince Harry claiming in the trailer that Meghan was caught in a “feeding frenzy”.
“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer, which was released on 5 December, before adding: “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.
“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”
You can find the full trailer for the upcoming docuseries below.
Prince Harry promises ‘the full truth’ in dramatic Netflix trailer
First part of Harry and Meghan’s documentary series will be available from Thursday (8 December)
Meghan wears off shoulder dress by Louis Vuitton
According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.
Alec Baldwin praises Harry and Meghan for handling of press focus
“I was kind of shocked for them to come here and do this,” the actor said at the Ripple of Hope gala blue carpet.
“To handle difficult circumstances in the press without having too much difficulty. There’s always going to be certain difficulties.”
Baldwin joked that he might become “their driver” and lauded them for having “chosen a different path.”
“They’re newly arrived in the states. They haven’t been here that long. I think it’s great that they have agreed to support this cause which we’ve supported for years.”
The trailer also included a shot of Meghan and Harry photographed from above during their visit to Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town.
However, after the release of the trailer, Robert Jobson, the royal editor of the Evening Standard, claimed that the photo was not taken without the couple’s consent.
“This photograph used by Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty,” he wrote on Twitter.
