The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.

They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.

Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

According to US Vogue, it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.

The royal couple’s trip comes just days before the first instalment of their highly anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan will be released, with the first three episodes to be released on Thursday 8 December. Three additional episodes will be released on Thursday 15 December.

