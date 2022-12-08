Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has recalled her “amazing” first Christmas spent with the royal family.

On Thursday (8 December), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first three episodes of their tell-all Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan.

The couple announced their engagement in Nocember 2022, with Meghan spending her first Christmas with the royals at the Sandringham Estate the following month.

“I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham,” Meghan said. “Calling my mom, and she’s like, ‘How’s it going?’ and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s amazing. It’s just like a big family like I always wanted.’

“There was just this constant movement and energy and fun.”

Meghan then recalled being sat next to Prince Philip at Christmas dinner.

“At dinner, I was sat next to H’s grandfather and I just thought it was so wonderful. I was like, ‘Oh, we chatted and it was so great and I talked about this and talked about this.’

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Sandringham in Christmas 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

“[Harry] was like, ‘You had this bad ear. He couldn’t hear anything you were saying.’ I was like, ‘Oh, well I thought it went really well.’”

The episode then discussed a royal scandal that accompanied the event, after Princess Michael of Kent wore a “blackamoor brooch”, which featured a Black man, as she met Meghan for the first time.

The royal apologised shortly after as the item was called racist, with her representative saying there was “no malice” in her choice of jewellery.

Afua Hirsch explained how items such as the brooch “depict enslaved people in a way that glorifies the institution of slavery”.

“In this family, sometimes you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution,” Harry said. “There is a huge level of unconscious bias… It’s actually no one’s fault, but once it’s been pointed out or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right.

“It’s education, it’s awareness. And it’s a constant work in progress for everybody, including me.”

Harry and Meghan is on Netflix now.