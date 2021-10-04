Holidays are coming, holidays are coming, holidays are coming. Christmas! It’s never too early to start uttering that nine-letter word, humming your favourite festive tune and splashing out on those special people in your life.

That sentiment has never rung quite as true as it will do this year, with warnings of an impending present shortage (not caused by Santa). Shoppers are being urged to start early due to a lack of shipment containers, fewer HGV drivers in the UK and a continuing scarcity of semiconductors, which power the most sought-after electronics.

But while we’re still being starved of next-gen videogame consoles, like the PS5 and Xbox series X, with both frequently being out of stock, 2021 has still seen a dearth of hot new gadgets capturing our undivided attention. From new wireless headphones and earbuds to wireless speakers, new phones and smartwatches, like the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3, we’ve been spoilt for choice this year.

Plus, everyone knows that a new gadget is better than a bottle of whiskey or a pair of new socks. A year later that smart rower, fancy electric toothbrush or tablet you just bought is still going to be going strong. You can’t say the same about a box of chocos, snarfed down in one sitting, can you?

How we tested

To give you a helping hand, we’ve compiled a list of the best techie Christmas gifts, ideal for your loved ones. They’ve all been tested extensively by us. We’ve listened to them; typed and gamed on them; sat on our bums, one controller in our hands, for hours, playing Sea of Thieves; ran with them on our wrists; brought them out to the park; lost and found items with them; and called people from across the world with them. Basically, we can guarantee that everything you find here is top quality.

We’ll be continuously testing and reviewing the latest new gadgets right up until the big day itself, so check back if you don’t see something you think your loved one will like right away.

So, without further ado, here are the best tech-focused gifts for Christmas 2021.

The best tech gifts for Christmas 2021 are:

Best overall – Xbox series X: £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Tech Christmas gifts The best tech Christmas gift happens to be the most in-demand console around right now – the Xbox series X. It's the best Xbox that Microsoft has ever made and is an absolute powerhouse. For audiophiles, we'd recommend picking up Bang & Olufsen's beosound explore or Sonos's roam speaker – both are accomplished portable devices. If you want to give your loved one the gift of never losing their keys or wallet ever again, look no further than the Apple AirTags or the Tile combo pack. We'll be continuously adding to this list as we inch closer to Christmas, so if you don't see something you like right now, check back soon.

