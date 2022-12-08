Doria Ragland reveals moment Meghan told her she was dating Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex’s mother recalled the moment her daughter, Meghan, told her that she was dating Prince Harry.

Doria Ragland shared her memories of the conversation on Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series.

“She told me we were on the phone and she said ‘Mummy I’m going out with Prince Harry’ and I started whispering ‘oh my god’,” she revealed.

She then described her first impression of the prince, saying he was a “6’1” handsome man with red hair.”

It’s the first time she has spoken on camera about the royal couple.

